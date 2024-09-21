Booker T Details 'Refreshing' Encounter With CM Punk At WWE NXT
This past Tuesday on "WWE NXT," CM Punk interrupted the contract signing between Ethan Page and Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, and announced that he will be the special guest referee for their match on October 5 on The CW. It's no secret that Punk has been heavily involved behind the scenes in "NXT" since returning to WWE last November, as he's been instrumental in providing advice and assisting younger talent.
Following Tuesday's episode, "NXT" commentator Booker T revealed on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that he had a spirited conversation with Punk backstage, and squashed any rumors about them having prior animosity towards each other.
"I ran into CM Punk and we had words. It was refreshing, let's just say that. Let me tell you something, I know people was like tripping when they saw that, but the thing is Punk and I, we really never had any beef. We really never did. I mean people really thought that when he was in AEW, but I don't think CM Punk and I ever really had any beef. Did I say some things about CM Punk specifically when he was in the UFC? Yeah I did, but I don't think I said anything derogatory or mean-spirited towards CM Punk."
Why Booker T believes CM Punk has changed
Booker also explained that he views Punk differently now since the last time he was in WWE, and believes he changed due to being in a more structured environment compared to when he worked with AEW.
"I do see a different CM Punk, but the thing is also you got to understand, I think the thing with AEW was the structure. At the press conference he said he's worked with a lot of kids, young guys, and that's true and when you work with younger guys, a new company not having a real footprint on the way how things are done or how things are ran, then you come into the fold and you're expecting it to be this way and it's totally that way ... then you come back to a system where it is structured. Everything is done a certain way, you are around guys your age."
Booker continued to explain that he appreciates Punk trying to give younger stars "the rub," and believes that there is no amount of money that could replace the feeling of a veteran putting over a rising talent. The five-time WCW Champion also revealed that Punk spent time with the "NXT" faithful in attendance after the show went off the air, and expressed his appreciation towards the "Best in the World" for doing that.
