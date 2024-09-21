Booker T Details 'Refreshing' Encounter With CM Punk At WWE NXT

This past Tuesday on "WWE NXT," CM Punk interrupted the contract signing between Ethan Page and Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, and announced that he will be the special guest referee for their match on October 5 on The CW. It's no secret that Punk has been heavily involved behind the scenes in "NXT" since returning to WWE last November, as he's been instrumental in providing advice and assisting younger talent.

Following Tuesday's episode, "NXT" commentator Booker T revealed on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that he had a spirited conversation with Punk backstage, and squashed any rumors about them having prior animosity towards each other.

"I ran into CM Punk and we had words. It was refreshing, let's just say that. Let me tell you something, I know people was like tripping when they saw that, but the thing is Punk and I, we really never had any beef. We really never did. I mean people really thought that when he was in AEW, but I don't think CM Punk and I ever really had any beef. Did I say some things about CM Punk specifically when he was in the UFC? Yeah I did, but I don't think I said anything derogatory or mean-spirited towards CM Punk."

