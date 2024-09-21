Upcoming WWE NXT Taping Reportedly Canceled

The transition of "WWE NXT" leaving USA for The CW is quickly approaching. With two shows set outside The Performance Center in Florida on October 1 and October 8 in Chicago and St. Louis, respectively, there might be a chance these two dates aren't the only shows that will be filmed on the road. According to Fightful Select, a taping set for "NXT" on November 5 at the Performance Center has been canceled. "NXT" sources told Fightful there could be "varying factors" as to why the tapings in Florida have been called off. One speculation is that "NXT" might possibly hold a double taping the week before to not cause any conflict with WWE's annual fall Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. So far, that is the only potential reason mentioned.

Additionally, it was noted that there were rumblings "NXT Level Up" would soon be discontinued, which Fightful's sources have stated were untrue and would be a grave mistake. In fact, the same sources mentioned the brand has "stacked matches for future Level Up episodes." "Level Up" showcases newcomers on the WWE roster to help build the foundation of their careers.

The premiere episode of "NXT" on The CW on October 2 will have Roxanne Perez defending her NXT Women's Championship against Japanese megastar and recent WWE signee Giulia. Plus, champion Ethan Page battling Trick Williams for the NXT Championship with CM Punk as the guest referee. Then, on October 8, in St. Louis, hometown native Randy Orton will face rising "NXT" rookie Je'Von Evans. In addition to Orton's first appearance on "NXT," rapper Sexyy Red will make her return.

