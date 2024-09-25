Maven Says He Shares A Lot Of The Same Vices As This WWE Hall Of Famer

Former WWE star Maven has become very prominent with his YouTube channel, where he's given many viewers an inside look into the world of pro wrestling. In one of Maven's YouTube uploads, he gave his honest takes on which wrestlers are jerks in real life based on an article by The Sportster, and admitted that he shares some parallels with a veteran many didn't necessarily get along with.

Advertisement

Amongst the several alleged jerks, the video named Bully Ray, but Maven notably defended the veteran and suggested that he probably likes having a bad reputation. "Bubba and I shared some of the same vices," he said. "Bubba and I shared a lot of the same desires for what happens after a show as much as what went into a show, if you know what I mean."

Despite this, Maven admitted that Bully can definitely be very curt with people, but that this is simply how the veteran is and that it's likely because he's from New York. Maven further claimed that New Yorkers are simply not nice and that this easily comes off as curtness. Earlier this year, Booker T clapped back at Ray after the latter criticized was perceived to have criticized Roxanne Perez, suggesting that he rubs some people the wrong way, even when he isn't trying to.

Advertisement

Maven also added that the Dudley Boyz likely enjoy being different in a tag team, which he opines is one of the duos of all time. "It's just hilarious to me that going into my career Bubba was the one that took to me immediately, and D'Von was the one that hated me," he interestingly noted. These days, however, D'Von is among the wrestlers Maven would take a bullet for.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Maven's YouTube Channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.