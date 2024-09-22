Konnan Makes Bold Suggestion About Tony Khan And AEW's New Media Rights Deal

While the news has yet to be publicly announced, it's believed that AEW has agreed a new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, worth around $170 million per year. However, if these reports are accurate, former WCW star Konnan believes that the number isn't as high as AEW President Tony Khan originally projected.

"That's really far away from the one billion he'd been throwing around," Konnan said on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast. "I'm sure that's not what they were looking for and on top of that, I still stand by my statement, and I could be absolutely wrong, and this is not being a hater... I wouldn't doubt if they gave him 120 million, Khan didn't put in some of his own money so he wouldn't look bad."

According to the latest reports, the deal will run for three obligatory years, with an optional one-year extension at the end if both parties are still interested in working with each other. Furthermore, it seems that AEW will no longer be exclusive to WBD, as the company has reportedly discussed signing a deal with Fox for a new show called "Shockwave." Once again, those rumors have yet to be clarified by anyone close to the situation.

In the past, Khan has claimed to have received billion-dollar offers for AEW, noting that the promotion was profitable as media rights re-negotiations with WBD began. However, it remains to be seen how much money AEW will be worth after it's secured its new broadcast home, whether that's on a WBD network or elsewhere.