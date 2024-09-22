WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Explains Why He Doesn't Want To Be Sami Zayn's Agent

It is not uncommon for wrestlers of yesteryear to spend their twilight days helping the stars of today critique, or "agent" their matches. In a new interview with "Huge Pop Radio," former WWE Champion JBL says that he might not be cut out for the agenting game, especially for one star.

"I've told Sami Zayn this...I was Sami Zayn's agent one time and then I quit," JBL chuckled. "I love Sami. He's one of the best characters I've ever seen."

According to JBL, he and Zayn approach matches differently, since JBL would simply need the time of the match and the finish and work things out from there, whereas this was not the case with Zayn. However, Layfiend felt that Zayn's performance at WrestleMania 36 proved why the different approaches still make the same magic.

"I remember I called a match at WrestleMania with no crowd...and Sami was screaming every time [Bryan Danielson] kicked him," JBL remembered, "and I thought 'This is brilliant.' It made the match. He was crying at one point...I love Sami but I don't want to be his agent."

Zayn was triumphant in that match, defeating the current AEW World Champion and retaining his WWE Intercontinental Championship. Zayn has gone on to have tremendous success with WWE, even main-eventing Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 alongside Kevin Owens. Zayn's WrestleMania successes even include a win over Gunther at this year's event, where Sami dethroned the history-making Intercontinental Champion to win the title, before eventually losing it to current champion Bron Breakker.

Layfield has yet to completely take a place behind the camera, as the WWE Hall of Famer has appeared in GCW, AAA, TNA, MLW, and other promotions in recent weeks.