Matt Hardy Says This AEW Star Needs To Be Featured In A 'Productive Way' On TV

Former AEW star Matt Hardy has praised veteran star Jeff Jarrett for his current run in AEW and explained how the promotion should use him.

Many might not have had a Jeff Jarrett career resurgence on their 2024 bingo card at the start of the year, but "The Last Outlaw" has become one of the most beloved stars on AEW television in recent months. Despite being in the business for 40 years, Jarrett has continued to stay relevant and has seemingly won over the AEW audience. Hardy is a fan too as he showered praise on Jarrett during a recent edition of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, stating that having someone like Jarrett on TV can only be a good thing for AEW.

Advertisement

"Kudos to Jeff Jarrett, huge fan of his work, what he's doing now, he's incredible," Hardy said. "He's one of those guys that I feel like has so much name value. Generations of fans know Jeff Jarrett. Jeff Jarrett needs to be featured in a very positive, productive way on AEW TV. I think it does nothing but help the AEW product, and if you put Jeff Jarrett in the position and the right situation to succeed, it's going to be a win through and through and through."

Jarrett will face Hangman Page on AEW's Grand Slam TV special in a Lumberjack Strap match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, a match that echoes a point Hardy went on to make about there being equity in having someone with the name value of Jarrett on TV every week. He explained that putting the WWE Hall of Famer in a position to thrive and do great work is beneficial for Jarrett, Page, and AEW as a company.

Advertisement

Please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.