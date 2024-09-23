Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On AEW's Setup For Will Ospreay Vs. Ricochet

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has discussed the backstage promo between Will Ospreay and Ricochet on a recent "AEW Dynamite," and what was special about it.

Ever since Ricochet debuted in AEW at the All In pay-per-view on August 25, fans around the world have been wondering when he will cross paths with his old foe Will Ospreay. AEW answered the question by announcing that the two will face off at "AEW Dynamite's" fifth anniversary event, where Ospreay's AEW International Championship will be on the line. The match was officially set up following a backstage promo with Ricochet after his recent win over The Beast Mortos on the September 18 episode of "Dynamite" where Ospreay interrupted him. Dreamer thoroughly enjoyed the segment and explained why on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"I thought AEW did some different things which I liked," Dreamer said. "During this promo, in walks somebody, and it had a realer feel to it, like when you're actually talking to somebody and somebody interrupts. If you've ever been behind the scenes in a major wrestling company, whenever you're cutting promos, somebody busts the set by talking or walking through and you've got to yell, 'quiet please,' because politically you can no longer tell people to shut up."

Some have argued that AEW may have pulled the trigger on the match too soon given their history, as well as the fact that the WrestleDream pay-per-view will take place 10 days after "Dynamite's" anniversary show. However, Dreamer believes that if there was ever a match to do on a special episode of "Dynamite" that would get people talking, it would be Ricochet versus Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship.

