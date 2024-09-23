Matt Hardy Addresses AEW Putting Dream Matches On TV Vs PPV

AEW has got some huge events coming up in the next few weeks, and with those events come some huge matches. Nigel McGuinness will face Bryan Danielson at the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite," Ricochet and Will Ospreay will face off at "Dynamite's" fifth anniversary show, and those shows will be followed by a special Title Tuesday episode of "Dynamite" that will go head-to-head with "WWE NXT."

Some don't believe that matches like Danielson vs. McGuinness and Ospreay vs. Ricochet should happen on TV and rather be scheduled to be on a pay-per-view. Former AEW star Matt Hardy was asked about this argument on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast and he sees no issue in fans getting big matches for free.

"It doesn't bother me, and I think in some ways that's a good move for Tony Khan," Hardy said. "Especially if you're trying to make your numbers, be as high as they can. In [that] you're going to generate interest for your shows, and I feel like the more interest he generates for shows, the better number they do. It's more of a positive-looking thing for AEW."

Hardy explained that AEW's roster is so deep right now that the company is not going to run out of dream matches anytime soon, so having some of those matches on TV is not an issue as not all of them can fit onto a pay-per-view. However, he explained that if he had to put one of the matches on pay-per-view, it would be Ospreay versus Ricochet as they will be around for a while and a TV match can happen down the line, while Danielson versus McGuinness deserves as many eyeballs on it as possible, hence why it should be on TV.

