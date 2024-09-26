AEW's Orange Cassidy Names The Best Wrestlers In The Company

Orange Cassidy, who has been with AEW almost since the beginning and is consistently in the conversation of AEW's best and brightest, has named the best wrestlers in the promotion.

In the five years of its existence, AEW has put together one of the strongest rosters in professional wrestling history, hence why the company's slogan in 2024 has been "where the best wrestle." During a recent appearance on the "Rasslin'" podcast, Cassidy explained that one AEW star shouldn't be in the conversation of the best wrestler in AEW just because of how good he is, stating that it is an easy choice to choose him.

"You can't say Bryan Danielson because that's like, 'Yeah we know,'" Cassidy said. "He shouldn't be put in that because we all know he is, and he's holding the championship."

After taking Bryan Danielson out of the situation, Cassidy said that AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada deserves to be mentioned as a top three wrestler in AEW, before explaining why current AEW International Champion Will Ospreay should also be in the conversation. He also named former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in his list.

"It doesn't matter who he is in the ring with, it doesn't matter what the situation is, he will ... he does a phenomenal job of getting the people going, and that's what you want. He hasn't wrestled in a while, but Kenny Omega obviously is," he added.

Cassidy rounded off by saying that he appreciates fans going to bat for him when discussing the best wrestlers in AEW, but doesn't put himself amongst the likes of Danielson, Omega, Ospreay, or Okada.

