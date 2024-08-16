AEW's Lance Archer Discusses Will Ospreay's Growth

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer recently clashed with Will Ospreay during an episode of "AEW Dynamite," but unfortunately for the veteran, he came up short. In light of their heated clash, Archer looked back at the growth of Ospreay — who has been praised by many icons of the industry for his performances – and where their lengthy rivalry first began on his "Murderhawk Mailbag."

Archer admitted that the match didn't go how he wanted it to, but noted that his history with Ospreay dates back to 2019. "That was kind of — his real initial rise in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, he was really taking off, you know, he'd already gained a lot of popularity through different situations and different matches," Archer said.

Further recalling their history, Archer noted how at the time of their first clash, he was predominantly a tag team wrestler, known for his pairing with Davey Boy Smith Jr. as the Killer Elite Squad. "So, you know, I was really known as a tag team guy. I wasn't known as a singles guy, and he was known as one of the hottest Super Juniors in the world moving up into the Heavyweight division," he said. "So, it was a big clash of styles and you know, he got the best of me on that one as well, but it opened up the eyes of a lot of people as to what I was able to do."

