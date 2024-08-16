AEW's Lance Archer Discusses Will Ospreay's Growth
"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer recently clashed with Will Ospreay during an episode of "AEW Dynamite," but unfortunately for the veteran, he came up short. In light of their heated clash, Archer looked back at the growth of Ospreay — who has been praised by many icons of the industry for his performances – and where their lengthy rivalry first began on his "Murderhawk Mailbag."
Archer admitted that the match didn't go how he wanted it to, but noted that his history with Ospreay dates back to 2019. "That was kind of — his real initial rise in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, he was really taking off, you know, he'd already gained a lot of popularity through different situations and different matches," Archer said.
Further recalling their history, Archer noted how at the time of their first clash, he was predominantly a tag team wrestler, known for his pairing with Davey Boy Smith Jr. as the Killer Elite Squad. "So, you know, I was really known as a tag team guy. I wasn't known as a singles guy, and he was known as one of the hottest Super Juniors in the world moving up into the Heavyweight division," he said. "So, it was a big clash of styles and you know, he got the best of me on that one as well, but it opened up the eyes of a lot of people as to what I was able to do."
Lance Archer credits the creation of the Murderhawk Monster to his feud with Will Ospreay
Archer and Ospreay clashed again later in 2019 during the first ever G1 Climax outside of Japan, in Dallas Texas; Archer's hometown. "It was one of the matches that really — for me — kind of set me on a new path, you know, and it opened the eyes because it was on live TV in the States back in 2019," Archer said.
At this point of their rivalry, Ospreay already began what Archer himself described as a "skyrocket" into becoming one of the most popular professional wrestlers in the world, however, their match at the G1 Climax in Dallas, Texas was also an important moment in his career. "That was the birth of the 'Murderhawk,' was that night against Will in the G1 2019, and I came out victorious in that one," Archer recounted.
Ospreay and Archer met in the ring again a few years later after "The Murderhawk Monster" had already been in AEW for some time, when the two took part in a tournament for a chance to face Kenny Omega during last year's All In, in Osaka Japan. "He bested me in that one, and he went on and did what he did, so this was our fourth meeting — our first time in AEW since he's joined the company officially, our first time fighting each other in the US, you know, in all [this] time and all these years," Archer said.
Lance Arhcer believes Will Ospreay is similar to AJ Styles
Despite losing to Ospreay again, Archer believes that this clash was a good opportunity to show the world what he can do. Following this, he explained that he's always compared Ospreay to stars like AJ Styles. "Will is on the hottest of hot streaks you could possibly have as far as professional wrestlers are concerned, and rightfully so," he claimed. "He's called the Billy Goat, but that Goat references to being how great and amazing he is, and he truly absolutely is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, you know. I always liken him to like AJ Styles and guys like that."
Archer furthermore claimed that Ospreay has also grown in every aspect, especially from his days as a Super Junior in NJPW. "He was just setting the world on fire, like him and Ricochet did an opening sequence to a Super Junior's tournament match that ended up on ESPN — that's how amazing it was — because those two together is just next level. That doesn't exist in this dimension."
Archer continued to praise Ospreay as a person and character, ultimately describing him as a "total package professional wrestler. " Despite the praise, "The Murderhawk Monster" still plans to beat his rival very soon, and says he hopes Ospreay comes out on top when he takes on MJF at All In. "I hope he wins it because I want a title match with him, so I can kick his ass and take that title from him," Archer exclaimed.
