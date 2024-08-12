Dave Meltzer Breaks Down AEW All In 2024 Card

AEW's biggest event of the year is right around the corner as All In is under two weeks away. The match card is slowly coming together, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer broke down what fans can expect from the announced and expected matches.

Of the matches that have yet to be announced, Meltzer believes that the AEW Tag Team Championships will be defended in a three-way match between The Young Bucks, FTR, and The Acclaimed. The Young Bucks and The Acclaimed are set to have their long-awaited AEW Tag Team Championship match this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," while FTR have been making their case of a big match at All In. The result of this Wednesday's match will determine what happens at Wembley Stadium.

The AEW Continental Championship will be defended by Kazuchika Okada against Claudio Castagnoli, with the two men having a face-to-face segment this Wednesday. However, with Castagnoli involved in the CMLL Grand Prix the day before All In, he challenged Okada to a match for the title at the "Dynamite" that will take place in Cardiff, Wales, a few days before the Wembley show. Whether this is a red herring remains to be seen, but Meltzer can't see Okada not being involved with All In.

Meltzer also believes that the company will go forward with the match between Jeff Jarrett and Hangman Page, especially given the angle the two men did after the August 7 "Dynamite" went off the air. He can also see Chris Jericho being on the show, defending the FTW Championship against Hook in an FTW Rules match.