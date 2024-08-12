Dave Meltzer Breaks Down AEW All In 2024 Card
AEW's biggest event of the year is right around the corner as All In is under two weeks away. The match card is slowly coming together, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer broke down what fans can expect from the announced and expected matches.
Of the matches that have yet to be announced, Meltzer believes that the AEW Tag Team Championships will be defended in a three-way match between The Young Bucks, FTR, and The Acclaimed. The Young Bucks and The Acclaimed are set to have their long-awaited AEW Tag Team Championship match this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," while FTR have been making their case of a big match at All In. The result of this Wednesday's match will determine what happens at Wembley Stadium.
The AEW Continental Championship will be defended by Kazuchika Okada against Claudio Castagnoli, with the two men having a face-to-face segment this Wednesday. However, with Castagnoli involved in the CMLL Grand Prix the day before All In, he challenged Okada to a match for the title at the "Dynamite" that will take place in Cardiff, Wales, a few days before the Wembley show. Whether this is a red herring remains to be seen, but Meltzer can't see Okada not being involved with All In.
Meltzer also believes that the company will go forward with the match between Jeff Jarrett and Hangman Page, especially given the angle the two men did after the August 7 "Dynamite" went off the air. He can also see Chris Jericho being on the show, defending the FTW Championship against Hook in an FTW Rules match.
What Does Dave Meltzer Think Of The Matches Already Announced?
As far as what has already been confirmed for All In, Dave Meltzer had a number of notes for the card and what the matches might lead to. The journalist believes that the feud between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May is the best built rivalry in company history, and has completely made Storm's career in AEW. However, the pressure really lies with May and whether she can take a big step in her career, while also noting that the crowd will play a big part in the match as May might be the heel on paper, but she is the hometown girl.
Meltzer also predicted that Willow Nightingale would defend the CMLL World Women's Championship against Kris Statlander, which won't happen as the two women will now be involved in a mixed tag team match along with Tomohiro Ishii and Stokely Hathaway on the Zero Hour pre-show. However, he correctly predicted that Will Ospreay's feud with MJF would be furthered at the RevPro event on August 11, adding that the winner will enter into a feud with PAC immediately after since his Wembley moment seems to be getting taken from him as a result of The Lucha Brothers potentially leaving the company.
Finally, there's the main event. Meltzer noted that some tickets have moved since Bryan Danielson announced he would retire from wrestling if he lost to Swerve Strickland, but claimed that the rate at which the tickets have moved is no different compared to if "The American Dragon" hadn't announced anything. Regardless, Meltzer believes that the main event will be a classic, and that the big stage will bring the emotional best out of both competitors.