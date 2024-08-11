Young Bucks To Defend AEW World Tag Titles For First Time In Four Months On Dynamite

The Young Bucks will make their first AEW World Tag Team Championship defense during next week's "AEW Dynamite." The match was announced following FTR's victory over The Outrunners during "AEW Collision" on Saturday and will see The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster challenging for the titles after winning a Title Eliminator match against the champions in June. This will be the first title defense in the Bucks' current reign, making it the first AEW tag title match in almost four months and the first title defense by any champions in more than five months.

The Young Bucks won the titles at AEW Dynasty back in April, defeating FTR in a ladder match tournament final to become three-time champions; however, despite wrestling at Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, and Blood & Guts, they have not defended the belts in the (as of this writing) 112 days since. The last time the titles were defended by its champions was Sting's retirement match alongside Darby Allin at Revolution in March, against the Bucks themselves — Sting retired as champion, forcing the titles to be vacated and catalyzing the subsequent tournament won by the Bucks. According to recent reporting, the reason for the champions' limited presence on TV recently is related to the way their contract is framed, with them simply not being required to appear on TV very often.

