AEW Star Kyle Fletcher Assesses The Young Bucks' Place In Wrestling

People love them, people hate them, but no matter what anyone's stance on them is, The Young Bucks are one of the most important tag teams of the modern era. From their work in companies like PWG, ROH, and NJPW, to playing a big part in the formation of AEW, the wrestling world would look different if it weren't for Matt and Nick Jackson.

Advertisement

This is something AEW star Kyle Fletcher fully believes in, as he recently stated in an interview with "The Outerhaven" the impact the AEW Tag Team Champions have had on his career.

"I consider The Young Bucks the greatest tag team of, definitely this generation, possibly of all time," Fletcher said. "I've been watching them since I started training. I started training in Australia at 14, I've watched them through their Bullet Club phase, through moving to AEW, everything. So yeah, I definitely respect what they've done and what they've accomplished."

Fletcher had not defeated The Young Bucks heading into the September 18 edition of "AEW Dynamite," having shared the ring with them on two previous occasions. However, he got one over the duo when he, Will Ospreay, and Konosuke Takeshita defeated The Young Bucks and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a trios match, with Fletcher getting the deciding pinfall.

Advertisement

The former ROH Television Champion will be looking to repeat that moment when he and Ospreay will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships at the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" on September 25.

"I think we have a pretty good chance of taking those belts off them, man, so I'm hyped. I can't wait for it, I think it's going to be a crazy clash for sure," said Fletcher.

Please credit "The Outerhaven" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.