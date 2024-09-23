AEW's Dustin Rhodes Launches Wrestling Promotion, First Show Announced

After 36 years of experience within the industry, Dustin Rhodes will start his own wrestling company and step into a new role as a promoter beginning this fall. On Sunday night, the current ROH World Tag Team Champion took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the launch of Rhodes Wrestling Association, as well as the date of the company's first show, Texas Fall Fury. He also revealed that he will be present for a VIP meet and greet one hour ahead of the first show.

"FINALLY!!! @RhodesWrestling is LAUNCHING!! Stay tuned in the coming weeks for all info. Soon November 21st Thursday at 6pm central #RWA's Bullpen in Leander Texas. Lets make the first one special! I will be doing a VIP Meet and greet at 5pm central."

The announcement of Rhodes' new promotion also lines up with the rumors surrounding his AEW contract status, which has been reported to expire this all. In addition to his announcement of RWA, Rhodes posted a heartfelt message to AEW and reflected on his last five years with the company, suggesting that he's keen to stick around Tony Khan's promotion.

Prior to winning the ROH World Tag Team Championships with Sammy Guevara, Rhodes also became a ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champion alongside The Von Erichs at Battle of the Belts XI. The latter marked his first title win since 2014, when he held the WWE Tag Team Championships with his brother, Cody Rhodes, who is now riding high as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

