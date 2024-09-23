Backstage Update On The Outrunners' AEW Agreement

The Outrunners have taken the wrestling world by storm since appearing on AEW's various programs, exploding in popularity amongst fans with their zany antics and high energy, both in and out of the ring. Even though Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd haven't received an "All Elite" graphic on air or on the company's social media channels, Fightful Select confirmed the Outrunners are signed to the company, though the pair wouldn't officially confirm that themselves. The outlet reported that AEW has been "very happy" with the team's reception amongst audiences, and their push is expected to continue.

The specifics of their contract, including when exactly they were signed, were not made available. The Outrunners' merchandise has reportedly been doing well for AEW, with the pair coming in eighth in the top 10 merchandise sellers for the company at the beginning of September. The duo beat out current AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson, as well as Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe.

Magnum and Floyd first wrestled for the promotion on "AEW Dark: Elevation" back in September 2021, but the Outrunners have worked with both AEW and ROH for over a year. Their first televised win came on the September 6 episode of "AEW Collision," where they defeated Davey Bang and August Matthews after hitting a Total Recall.

Their most recent match was a loss on the September 21 episode of "Collision," where they teamed with FTW's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, as well as HOOK. The team was defeated by the Grizzled Young Veterans, Roderick Strong, Rush, and The Beast Mortos.