Rob Van Dam Comments On Backstage Vibe During WWE SmackDown Appearance

Rob Van Dam delighted fans with an unexpected appearance in the crowd during the September 13 episode of "SmackDown." While his appearance was brief, it sparked discussions about the current atmosphere behind the scenes in WWE. Speaking on "One of a Kind," RVD provided insights into the locker room ambiance, which he suggested has undergone a significant transformation from past years.

"In general, I hung out in catering quite a bit, saw a lot of the wrestlers... the boys don't look so tired anymore," he said. "You know, they look legitimately happy to be there and happy to be part of something fun. It used to be a different kind of vibe after a long drawn-out day of tired people trying to get to the end of the day, and it didn't ring true to that so much this time," Van Dam said. "I've heard a lot of people tell me, like, 'Oh, you just gotta see how it's changed.' But I gotta say, they wasn't lying."

Van Dam's co-host inquired about how the WWE environment compared to that of AEW. "The Whole F'n Show", having experienced both locker rooms, provided a comparative insight into both promotions' backstage cultures.

"Overall, it seemed to me like more of a happy and having fun vibe in both places as opposed to... the tired, long, drawn-out days... It might be a reflection of the schedule," he noted, suggesting that changes in how wrestling shows are run today could be benefiting the performers' morale. WWE has curbed its house show schedule lately, a move that's reportedly been met with great enthusiasm behind the scenes. Meanwhile, Van Dam continues to make his mark in wrestling, albeit on a less frequent basis, engaging in matches on the independent circuit and, occasionally, in AEW.

