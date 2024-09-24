Janel Grant Attorney Responds To Vince McMahon Comment On Upcoming Netflix Docuseries

On September 23, Vince McMahon issued a rare public statement responding to an "early, partial cut" he'd seen of the upcoming Netflix docuseries "Mr. McMahon." The former WWE chairman claimed it "falls short and takes the predictable path" of portraying him unfavorably in light of the ongoing Janel Grant sex trafficking lawsuit. Now, Ann Callis, Grant's attorney, has issued a rebuttal to McMahon's statement, particularly taking umbrage to his use of the word "affair" to describe the serious charges levied against him.

"Vince McMahon physically and emotionally abused, sexually assaulted and human trafficked Janel Grant for more than two years," Callis' press release states. "Calling his horrific and criminal behavior 'an affair' is delusional and nothing more than a sad attempt to save his shredded reputation. Although Ms. Grant has not seen the 'Mr. McMahon' docuseries, we hope it shines a bright light on his abhorrent and criminal actions by accurately portraying the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior.'"

Callis' statement went on to say that her client is committed to hold McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinitis — who is also named in the lawsuit — accountable for their actions. Thus far, no date has been set for trial. The case was paused when Grant's legal team agreed to the Justice Department's request for a six-month stay while they investigated McMahon on a federal level. Grant, who before the lawsuit signed a non-disclosure agreement that included payouts, has since argued that the NDA should be null and void under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. The interview McMahon provided for the Netflix series was shot before the allegations against him surfaced. "I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story," he said. Netflix releases all six episodes of the "Mr. McMahon" docuseries for streaming on September 25.

