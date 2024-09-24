Bryan Danielson's Kids Thought He Had Something Other Than Blood On Him At AEW All In

It's been nearly a month since Bryan Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland at All In to win his first AEW World Championship after joining the company in 2021. "The American Dragon" has cited the match as the best moment of his career, especially because his kids were sitting front row to watch him succeed. However, the match itself had its gruesome moments, with Danielson heavily bleeding throughout the contest, but according to his wife Brie Bella on "The Nikki & Brie Show," their kids thought the blood was something completely different.

"Birdie cried when she got yelled at, and also just seeing Bryan bleeding. Now, my kids thought it was ketchup. That's still to this day what they think, that he squeezed ketchup on his head. But so I had to whisper in her ear during his match, like, baby, this is fake. They're acting ... Buddy, on the other hand, was like laughing at times. I'm like, oh, I hope the camera's not on him because he's laughing at people getting kicked and hit." Bella continued to share the perception Danielson had built for their kids, explaining how both Birdie and Buddy viewed him as their hero. She also felt that her husband deserved the honor of becoming World Champion more than anyone else in the wrestling business.

"I was so happy for him. I'm like, if there's one person in this industry that deserves this, it's him. Because he's given so much ... I was asking him that night, I'm like, you must feel like so good. You must be on cloud nine right now, because the kids look at you like, whoa, like you're Superman."

