AEW's Sammy Guevara Looks Back On Ladder Match With WWE Star Cody Rhodes

Sammy Guevara has the distinction of being Cody Rhodes' last opponent in AEW. Before Rhodes would make the jump to WWE to finish his story, he and Guevara took part in a memorable ladder match on the January 26, 2022 "AEW Dynamite." The match featured several risky high spots, but perhaps the most impressive came when Guevara sprung off one ladder's summit to deliver a Super Cutter on Rhodes, who was standing on a second. Guevara talked about the moment in a "Conversation with DDP."

Advertisement

"On the plane, the whole time, I'm just thinking, 'What can we do?,' Guevara remembered. "And I know the Hardys, they would do a move where Jeff Hardy would spring off the top, over the ladder, into a legdrop. And I thought ... ooh, a cutter! Is that even possible? The only tricky part was, if that ladder that I spring up to jump off kicks out behind me, we're gonna have a Botchamania moment." Guevara gave props to Rhodes' willingness to let it all hang out that night, speculating that he did so knowing full well it would be his last appearance for Tony Khan's company.

"He could've easily phoned it in, but he gave it 110%," Guevara said. "He wanted to do so much craziness. And so going into it, I know what Cody's mindset is: it's just like, go balls to the wall." Guevara added that if the spot didn't work as planned, and he wiped out attempting it, Plan B was to have Rhodes go over. Guevara joked that he'd simply be too embarrassed to continue. News would break the following month that both Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes had left AEW. Rhodes would make his return to WWE just months later at WrestleMania 38.

Advertisement