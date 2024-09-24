WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Opens Up About Recent Personal Loss

Former WWE star Kevin Nash uses his podcast to discuss just about anything, from critiques of modern wrestling to the emotional highs and lows of life. Speaking on a recent edition of "Kliq This," Nash revealed the somber news that his stepfather died last week following a stretch in hospice. The WWE Hall of Famer wanted to publicly acknowledge his brother Mark for his handling of the situation, as well as the death of their biological father when they were children.

According to the retired wrestler, his brother Mark was told at the age of 10 that he was now "the man of the house" after their father died. Additionally, it was Mark who attended to their stepfather during his final days.

"He's always played the role of a big brother and he's done it great," Nash said. "We've talked a lot this week. ... It's funny because we spent our lives apart, but we're so much alike."

Nash noted that his brother occasionally listens to the podcast, though he expressed his desire that they discuss wrestling less often. As a result, Nash opted to do an episode that did not focus on the industry.

Following the death of his son Tristen in 2022, Nash often spoke frankly about his emotional state, including some statements that Nash said resulted in some fans believing that he was suicidal. While dealing with a death in the family is never easy, Nash assured listeners that he was handling the current situation adequately and asked that no one call the authorities asking for a wellness check.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.