WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Names His Favorite Opponent Ever

Although Rikishi was unable to capture the WWE World Championship throughout his time with the company, he had the opportunity to work with some of the best wrestlers in the business during the Attitude Era and became one of WWE's most trustworthy mid-card performers. On a recent panel at Comic-Con Northern Ireland, where he also discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon, Rikishi revealed who his favorite opponent was to wrestle against while also explaining why working with main event level talent helped him throughout his career.

"I'd have to say Stone Cold Steve Austin for me, you know back in the day to be able to give an opportunity again to work with some of the greats in the business was was a learning lesson for me. Being a guy that was a mid-carder for the most of his career and finally got that chance to move up to the next level. It was guys like that because it was steady growing to be able to find that niche ... Mick, Stone Cold, The Rock, Undertaker, guys like Triple H and so forth and these were the guys for me that I kind of picked up my game to understand what that level is and I'm forever grateful."

Rikishi also reflected on the time he partnered with Mick Foley, The Rock and Too Cool in the main event of "WWE Raw," as he explained how being in the same ring with some of the best in the industry and hearing the Dallas, Texas, crowd erupt during the match made him realize what it feels like to work on the same level as main event talent.

