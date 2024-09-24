Mark Henry Details How WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Got His Sword 'Razor Sharp'

WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry was impressed by Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns's standoff in Atlanta, GA on Friday. On "Busted Open Radio," Henry said that Rhodes has progressed by leaps and bounds since he returned to WWE in 2022.

"He needed to go through 'Hard Times.' He needed to be sharpened," Henry explained, referencing Rhodes's father's famous saying about "hard times," which is a part of Cody's entrance music. "Guess what...Cody's sword is razor sharp now, and he cut Roman's ass, and he was swinging it. There's a term that I'm not gonna use because I might get in trough but Cody's swinging it right now."

Henry believes that the oft-humble champion has finally learned to walk and talk like a star.

"He's full of himself," Henry gushed, feeling that Rhodes is no longer a side character in WWE, but instead the company's outright protagonist. "He can feel the power now. He's Neo. He's unplugged. He's ready to go."

Rhodes will team with Reigns at WWE Bad Blood, as the two men will face Roman's family, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, marking Reigns's first match since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Rhodes in April. Sikoa has reformed Roman's Bloodline stable around himself, declaring himself "The Tribal Chief" and bringing in Fatu, as well as former IWGP Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa who quickly won tag team gold after debuting in the company. Bad Blood will take place on October 5 in Atlanta, GA.

