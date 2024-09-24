Major League Wrestling Signs GCW Star

As Major League Wrestling continues to grow, so does its roster. Per a new report, MLW most recently welcomed a former MLW Tag Team Champion, namely Matthew Justice, as an official roster member.

According to Fightful Select, MLW CEO Court Bauer initiated contract discussions with Justice several weeks ago. Those discussions are said to have "wrapped up pretty quickly," with Justice finally inking a deal with the promotion. Along with this signing, Justice is reportedly set for a big push in MLW, though the details surrounding it have yet to emerge.

Justice's most recent MLW match came at the Summer Of The Beasts event on August 29, where he was pitted against former WWE star Matt Riddle. Justice's journey with MLW began in hardcore fashion as he defeated Mance Warner, Microman, Real1 (aka Enzo Amore) in a Dumpster Match that aired in April 2023. Seven months later, Justice and 1 Called Manders — both part of the Second Gear Crew — claimed the MLW Tag Team Championships with a victory over The Calling (AKIRA & Rickey Shane Page) at MLW's 2023 Fightland event. Justice and Mander's tag title reign spanned over three months, with the duo later dropping the titles to Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Tom Lawlor this past February.

Prior to signing with MLW, Justice was a notable regular for Game Changer Wrestling. There, he won the GCW Tag Team Championships alongside fellow Second Gear Crew member Mance Warner. Justice was also briefly signed to WWE under a developmental contract in 2011.

