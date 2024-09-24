Vince McMahon Parts Ways With PR Firm Ahead Of Netflix Doc

It recently came to light that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tried to buy the rights to the Netflix-produced "Mr. McMahon" docuseries, set to premiere on the streaming service on Wednesday, in the hopes of likely killing the series before it could air. According to a new report, McMahon is continuing to take steps to protect himself in the lead-up to the possibly excoriating look at the former wrestling magnate.

According to POST Wrestling, McMahon has parted ways with the PR firm Sitrick and Company. McMahon brought the PR firm on five months ago, amidst the lawsuit against him, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, filed by former legal assistant Janel Grant. Grant has accused McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE of sexual abuse, harassment, torture, and trafficking during her time working for McMahon. Earlier this summer, the federal government began looking into Grant's claims, and any possible criminal conduct, leading to a six-month stay in the civil suit. McMahon will still be represented by Jessica Taub Rosenberg in the civil suit.

Netflix and WWE initially produced the "Mr. McMahon" docuseries together, with McMahon taking part in hours of interviews before he was ousted from the company in 2022 over the revelation of hush money payments made to former employees. Netflix continued the documentary without WWE. McMahon released a statement earlier this week, distancing himself from the docuseries despite his initial participation, and claiming the series conflates him with the character played on TV. The situation is an interesting one for Netflix, which will be the broadcast home for WWE starting in 2025 to the tune of $5 billion.

