Video: WWE Celebrates NXT's Tenure On USA Network

This week marks the end of five years of "WWE NXT" on the USA Network. The third brand will make its broadcast television debut on The CW on October 1 and WWE is looking back on the show's USA tenure.

On the WWE's official YouTube channel, the company paid tribute to the last five years of "NXT" on USA. The video was later played on the show after the "NXT" broadcast team thanked the USA Network for hosting the show for the last half-decade.

Advertisement

The video includes everything from the black and gold era of NXT in the late-2010s, through the pandemic, and into the days of "NXT 2.0" and beyond. Former "NXT" stars like Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and even former WWE and AEW star Keith Lee made the montage of the last five years of history. The show also looked back at many celebrity appearances from the likes of Wale, Sexyy Red, and Pat McAfee.

"NXT" is going on the road for the next two weeks to celebrate being on The CW. The October 1 show will take place in Chicago, IL, while the October 8 edition will take place in St. Louis, MO. Chicago's CM Punk will referee an NXT Title match between Ethan Page and Trick Williams on October 1, while St. Louis's Randy Orton will face Je'Von Evans in Orton's "NXT" debut on October 8. Main roster star The Miz will also be visiting "NXT" during the festivities, as well as former WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Advertisement