WWE Star Trick Williams Opens Up About NXT Moving To The CW

Tonights edition of "WWE NXT" marks the last show on USA before moving to The CW next Tuesday, which will be taking place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. CM Punk had been announced to appear on the show last month, but just last week he was officially made the special guest referee for the NXT Championship match between Trick Williams and Ethan Page.

Advertisement

Ahead of his title opportunity, Williams commented on "NXT's" move to The CW on "Busted Open Radio," where he explained how important it is for the brand to be on the network, and shared how excited he is to see "NXT" included with the several major sports packages also coming to The CW.

"I think it's everything man. CW's on that TV that's in everybody's living room. Shoot my mama's been watching The CW for a long time, all these reality drama series and everything like that. It's just cool to know that people with the basic cable will be able to watch us ... CW man they're bringing a lot to their network, they're bringing NASCAR, they're bringing ACC football, ACC basketball, and the best two-hour show being NXT."

Advertisement