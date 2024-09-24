WWE Star Trick Williams Opens Up About NXT Moving To The CW
Tonights edition of "WWE NXT" marks the last show on USA before moving to The CW next Tuesday, which will be taking place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. CM Punk had been announced to appear on the show last month, but just last week he was officially made the special guest referee for the NXT Championship match between Trick Williams and Ethan Page.
Ahead of his title opportunity, Williams commented on "NXT's" move to The CW on "Busted Open Radio," where he explained how important it is for the brand to be on the network, and shared how excited he is to see "NXT" included with the several major sports packages also coming to The CW.
"I think it's everything man. CW's on that TV that's in everybody's living room. Shoot my mama's been watching The CW for a long time, all these reality drama series and everything like that. It's just cool to know that people with the basic cable will be able to watch us ... CW man they're bringing a lot to their network, they're bringing NASCAR, they're bringing ACC football, ACC basketball, and the best two-hour show being NXT."
Williams on NXT earning its success
Williams also spoke about the growth that "NXT" has seen in the last year, and believes the wrestlers who were present during the "NXT 2.0" days deserve the opportunity to be on a larger platform due to the work they've put in as a brand to be recognized.
"I think the numbers are speaking for themselves. I'm not a numbers guy. I don't try to get into it. I just try to do my job, but it seems like CW wanted 'NXT' and we're happy to be there." Williams said. "This is a lot of people's first time putting their eyes on our product. We've been working hard if you've followed us since those "2.0" days. We've been putting in work for a long time when a lot of people told us that we didn't know what we were doing, we don't deserve these opportunities, and we ain't going to be here long, and look what we did. We flipped that deal and we doubled it."
In addition to Williams vs Page for the NXT Title, former STARDOM standout Giulia will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship, and Wes Lee will enter battle with his former tag team partner Zachary Wentz in a Street Fight when "NXT" debuts on The CW next week.
