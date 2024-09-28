NXT Champ Ethan Page Names This WWE Star As His Dream Match

NXT Champion Ethan Page has set his sights on 14-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton, calling "The Viper" his dream opponent.

Page has made quite a mark in WWE since leaving AEW to join the promotion, and has been elevated to a top position in the developmental brand following his NXT Championship win. The former AEW and ROH star was a recent guest on "Insight," where he was asked if he had any dream matches in the promotion. Page named The Rock as his first-choice pick for a dream match, but is unsure how many more matches "The People's Champ" has. He is more optimistic about potentially facing Orton in WWE.

"It's probably Randy Orton. Yeah, I would say that is the [dream]. I mean, one of the best ever [over the] past 20 years here. How many more does he have? I don't know. I mean, if I look at him, I'm gonna think a lot looks like a million dollars. He's the guy. I mean, he's the bar as far as how you want to be as a wrestler, he's great," said Page. "The Rock is obviously numero uno. I don't know how many more matches he plans on having. I don't know how many Egos Edges he has left in his career."

A match between Page and Orton could be a possibility, with the veteran showing no signs of slowing down, and has also reportedly signed a new deal with WWE. Page has yet to wrestle a main roster star in his short WWE career, and a match against Orton could arguably be the biggest match of his career.

Orton is also set to appear on the October 8 edition of "NXT," where he will face 20-year-old Je'von Evans.