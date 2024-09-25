Roman Reigns Announced For Slate Of Upcoming WWE SmackDown Dates

The "Original Tribal Chief" is back, and it appears that Roman Reigns will not be taking another break after the upcoming Bad Blood PLE, as he prepares for war against his family in The Bloodline, and the man who usurped his throne, Solo Sikoa. According to PWInsider, Reigns has been announced for every "WWE SmackDown" date from October 11 through November 22. This means Reigns will not be going anywhere between Bad Blood and November's Survivor Series on November 30. With this schedule, Reigns will likely be involved in the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia in early November.

The length between Reigns' recent appearances makes his return to "SmackDown" more notable. Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam, following a lengthy hiatus after losing the Undisputed Title at WrestleMania 40, helping Cody Rhodes defeat Solo Sikoa. Reigns repeated the effort on a recent episode of "SmackDown," this time in a steel cage, leading to Reigns teaming with his former rival, Rhodes, to take on Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a massive tag team match at the October 5 event. Other "SmackDown" appearances have seen Reigns appear pre-taped, like the widely-lauded faceoff between Rhodes and Reigns at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

There is still some debate whether Reigns and Rhodes will be main-eventing the upcoming Bad Blood. The match is being promoted as a main event, but the Hell in a Cell Match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk from the "WWE Raw" brand has been given similar importance.

