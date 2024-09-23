Backstage Report On WWE Bad Blood 2024 Main Event

The return of WWE's Bad Blood premium live event is only a few weeks away, and there is still confusion around the show's main event. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the working plan internally in WWE was to have Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' tag team match against the Bloodline close the show. According to the outlet, that's due in part to the fact Rhodes is from Atlanta, Georgia, and is set to have the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's marching band play his entrance theme on the Undisputed WWE Champion's way to the ring. Reigns also has ties to the area, as was seen in Friday's "WWE SmackDown" vignette, as he played football for Georgia Tech. Fightful Select reported that with two weeks to go until the PLE, things can change, but Rhodes and Reigns versus the Bloodline, assumably Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, will be the show's main event.

Advertisement

The confusion stemmed from the USA Network running an article over the weekend that indicated CM Punk versus Drew McIntyre in Hell in a Cell would main event Bad Blood 2024. Fightful noted the match would make sense as the show's main event, due to how high-profile the months-long feud has been, in addition to the historic stipulation's anniversary. McIntyre and Punk's match will mark the 27th anniversary of Hell in a Cell. The first match was held on October 5, 1997 in St. Louis, where The Undertaker took on Mankind.

Other confirmed matches for Bad Blood include Damian Priest versus Finn Balor and Nia Jax versus either Bayley or Naomi for the WWE Women's Championship. Liv Morgan will also defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Advertisement