WWE's CM Punk Makes Promise To His Hell In A Cell Opponent: 'I'm Gonna Make You Bleed'

During the opening segment of this week's "WWE Raw," CM Punk appeared to address his upcoming Hell in a Cell match with Drew McIntyre. The third chapter of the rivalry between Punk and McIntyre was announced during last week's show, following the "Scottish Warrior's" ambush a week earlier, despite both making it clear they were looking to move on after their Bash In Berlin Strap Match with the saga tied 1-1.

Advertisement

This week, Punk pondered how many matches he would have left in him. He said that while he proclaimed that he hadn't returned to WWE to make friends, he didn't intend to make himself a mortal enemy. Alas, he has with McIntyre and he recognized that the only way to resolve their animosity would be their upcoming rubber match at Bad Blood. Punk went further to say he was naive to think things would have been over after his win in Germany, and was prepared for the feud to be his last in-ring contribution, swearing that he will become the devil if that's what it takes to win in Atlanta. He promised that he couldn't kill his rival, but he could certainly make him bleed.

Punk and McIntyre's issues started almost a year ago with the latter leaving the venue abruptly after the former had made his return at Survivor Series in November. Meeting in the ring for the first time during the Royal Rumble in January, Punk sustained a torn triceps but gained a measure of revenge by costing McIntyre the World Championship at WrestleMania. They have met two times since then, with McIntyre taking the win at SummerSlam and Punk winning the rematch later that month.

Advertisement