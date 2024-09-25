Mark Briscoe On What He'll Do When He Gets His Hands On Chris Jericho During AEW Grand Slam

Mark Briscoe has strong words for Chris Jericho ahead of AEW's Grand Slam special on "AEW Collision" on Saturday, when their two factions — The Conglomeration and the Learning Tree, respectively — face off in a tornado trios match. The match was made official on AEW's X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, following events of "AEW Rampage."

Advertisement

On Friday, Briscoe squared off in the ring with the Learning Tree's "Bad Apple" Bryan Keith. Briscoe ran over Keith with a clothesline, followed by the J-Driller for the victory. After the match, Jericho blindsided Briscoe from behind and hit him with a baseball bat. The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly ran down the ramp to help Briscoe against Jericho, Keith, and Big Bill. Briscoe responded to Friday's attack on his own X account Tuesday night with a message for Jericho.

"Chris Jericho recently hit me in the head with a baseball bat. For that, I will be whooping his f****** a**," Briscoe posted, quoting AEW's match announcement.

Chris Jericho recently hit me in the head with a baseball bat. For that, I will be whooping his fucking ass. https://t.co/vm9WkU05vl — Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) September 24, 2024

Advertisement

Matches for "Collision" will be taped during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, but fans in attendance will be able to catch it all live, something AEW has been touting for days. "Collision" will also feature a triple-threat match featuring The Beast Mortos, Hologram, and Dralistico, an open challenge for Jack Perry's TNT Championship, an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match between Kazuchika Okada versus Sammy Guevara, a Lumberjack Strap Match pitting "Hangman" Adam Page against Jeff Jarrett, and more.