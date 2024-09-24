AEW Grand Slam Adds Jack Perry Open Challenge

The match cards for AEW Grand Slam on both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" are stacking up, and an open challenge for Jack Perry's TNT Championship has now been added to the latter. AEW announced on their X account on Tuesday that "The Scapegoat" has issued an open challenge for the belt at Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. "Collision" will be taped following "Dynamite" on Wednesday, and AEW has been advertising that fans can see all the action before "Collision" airs on TNT on Saturday if they attend the event live. Perry himself has not commented on the open challenge on his own X account. As of this writing, no AEW talent has alluded to answering the challenge.

Perry's last title defense came on the September 14 "Collision," where he defeated Christopher Daniels, and he was recently defeated by AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson when he attempted to capture that title at All Out. Perry won the TNT Championship at Forbidden Door in a ladder match, after Adam Copeland had to vacate the title due to injury.

"Collision" will also see a Continental Championship Elimination Match pitting Champion Kazuchika Okada against Sammy Guevara, Saraya versus Jamie Hayter in a "Saraya's Rules" match, a Lumberjack Strap Match between "Hangman" Adam Page" and Jeff Jarrett, and a tornado trios match between The Conglomeration and The Learning Tree. Hologram will also take on The Beast Mortos and Dralistico on the show, while MxM Collection will unveil a makeover of Max Caster's jacket.

