Tommy Dreamer Says It's 'Go Time' With This WWE Feud

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer addressed the escalating tension in the storyline between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre and noted the careful build-up WWE has orchestrated.

Dreamer took to "Busted Open After Dark" to dive into the Punk and McIntyre rivalry, which many regard as one of WWE's most electrifying current feuds.

"I felt it has gotten to the point where it's go time between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. They have done their best to keep these two men away from each other going into Hell in a Cell. Tonight, we heard again from Drew McIntyre and, you know, if I'm going promo to promo ... listen, he cuts one hell of a promo. Drew has become an amazing talker. I thought me, personally, his promo from home was better, because it was an instant response," said Dreamer.

The ECW legend's enthusiasm for the feud didn't stop at the promo skills. He delved deeper into the psychological warfare at play, appreciating how personal the feud has become.

"What I also love about it is the mention of blood," Dreamer added. "[It's] old school. Red equals green. These guys are in a blood feud. These guys have gone personal. They have whipped the crap out of each other. They have just taken this feud to the next level. They have emphasized the importance of Hell in a Cell. Even Drew saying like, 'Hey, man, I don't want to do this, but I have to.'"

This intense rivalry is set to culminate in a defining battle as Punk and McIntyre will settle their trilogy inside the menacing Hell in a Cell at WWE's Bad Blood event on October 5.

