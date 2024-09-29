AEW Star Darby Allin Reflects On Working With Sting, The Biggest Thing He Learned

While Darby Allin initially established himself as a singles star in AEW and had one of his best runs with the TNT Championship, he also had a successful run as a tag team star when he was paired with Sting, with them even holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships before "The Icon" retired.

During his partnership with the WWE Hall of Famer, he got to know the legend up close and personal and recently described him as a welcoming and down-to-earth person. He recalled "The Icon" praising his in-ring work, promos, and persona when they first met, which was important to him.

"It was kind of validation that I was doing something right," Allin said during a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio."

The AEW star admitted that many wrestlers don't understand his persona because he isn't the prototypical pro wrestler, but Sting was supportive of him, which helped develop a bond between them.

"I feel like our friendship out of the ring was stronger than our bond in the ring," Allin boldly claimed. "People don't get to see that and that's the big thing now is, I'm training his son Steven to wrestle, and that's like kind of me, kind of, saying thank you for everything he's done for me."

The star stated that the biggest lesson he learned from Sting was to be humble, and pointed out that Sting often forgets that he's a wrestling legend and had to be reminded about his legacy. "I feel like he has no ego whatsoever," Allin added.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio"