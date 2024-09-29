WWE NXT Champ Ethan Page Details First Conversation With Shawn Michaels

WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page is on top of the world, at least in "WWE NXT." The former AEW star became champion just 40 days after debuting on the brand, and "All Ego" is not taking it lightly.

Page has opened up about the discussion he had with "NXT" creative head Shawn Michaels before debuting on the developmental brand.

"I'm on a really good run right now. Imagine, your whole life, you have this vision of what your potential can be, no one sees the same vision as you, and then magically the greatest wrestler of all time [Shawn Michaels] has the same vision as you and says, 'Yeah, I'll let you do that,'" Page gushed "Insight" and Chris Van Vliet. "The boyhood dream, dude."

He then revealed his initial conversation with "The Heartbreak Kid," and the opportunities he was promised by the WWE legend.

"Essentially it was like, 'Hey, I don't know everything about you, but you seem like a guy who's never been given a fair shot, so I'm gonna give it to you,'" Page remembered. The NXT Champion still doesn't know what Michaels saw in him but will not question the WWE Hall of Famer. "I've been in the game so long that someone looking me in the eyes and being like, 'I'm going to give you this chance. So, like what you wanted to accomplish, you can try it right now.'"

The former AEW star added that the experience in WWE has been "weird" as he hasn't been previously offered so much help to get better.

"This whole thing has been extremely weird, and then to get the guidance of Matt Bloom and Terry Taylor and Fit Finlay — any of these guys that I want to pick something from or ask them questions ... they're just willing to help you out. that's not something I've ever experienced," Page said.

Page says the environment in "NXT" has helped make him better in the short time he's been there.