AEW's Darby Allin Looks Back On 'Surreal' Feeling Signing With Promotion

AEW original Darby Allin has had an extensive career so far in Tony Khan's company, during which time he has held the AEW Tag Team Championships alongside wrestling legend Sting. Allin has made a name for himself for his death-dying matches, signature Coffin Drop finishing maneuver, and various feuds with the likes of MJF, Cody Rhodes, and now Jon Moxley.

Allin appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and spoke about signing with AEW after performing in the indies. Allin called the experience "very surreal" because he was never "the guy" on the indies and never thought he would be the "main event guy."

"I hear this company, AEW, [is] starting. I heard the words 'creative freedom,'" Allin said. "I was like, 'If I have any ounce of making it in this whole world, I need to just be there.' I felt it. I knew it, and then thank god for Cody for seeing it. He got me through the door and I just kicked the door down. It was very surreal because AEW has given me everything. I had my dad retire from his s*** a** job because of AEW and now he's my personal assistant. I can do so much stuff for my family and friends."

Allin said that AEW has given him so much, and he wants his parents to enjoy their lives to the fullest, now that he's able to provide more for them. He shared a story about landing a helicopter in his yard to surprise his parents with a ride, during which his dad jumped 30 feet into a lake, showcasing where Allin got his affinity for stunts.

