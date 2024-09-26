Bully Ray Explains Mentality He Hopes WWE Adopts In Light Of Jey Uso IC Title Win

The main event of "WWE Raw" this week saw Jey Uso capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship with a win over Bron Breakker. The title change came as a surprise to many, as it seemed as though Breakker's reign was just getting started. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray explained that he was in favor of the booking on "Raw," and hopes it marks a turning point for WWE.

"I hope they re-adopt the 'Anything can happen at any given time' ... type of scenario," Bully said. "Nobody in Ontario thought that they were getting that title change last night, but they did. I want to be able to go into 'Raw,' or 'SmackDown,' 'NXT,' 'Dynamite' — no matter what, I'm talking about the wrestling business as a whole — never knowing when a championship can change hands."

Looking back at the lengthy run Roman Reigns had with the WWE Championship, Bully stated that he understood the benefit of a dominant champion. However, if all championship runs are portrayed as dominant, it makes them all matter less.

Bully then put forward the idea of WWE introducing a TV title, which would get defended on either "Raw" or "SmackDown" each and every week. These matches would be short and could result in more frequent title changes, with more of an emphasis on in-ring action over stories that stretch out across months.

"One thing fans love is they love to see a championship change hands in front of their own faces, because you don't get it very often," Bully continued. "I'd like to see it happen a little bit more often, and I think a workhorse television [championship] in the WWE could be the championship to do it with."

