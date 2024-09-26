Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On WWE NXT Press Conference Segment

This week's episode of "WWE NXT" ended with a unique in-ring press conference featuring Giulia and Roxanne Perez. The segment was designed to build hype for their upcoming match, but it also drew some interesting reactions from wrestling fans and insiders alike. One person to share their thoughts on the segment was "Busted Open Radio" co-host Tommy Dreamer.

Advertisement

"I liked it because of the end. Without that, it would have been a little flat. It's also hard to do a press conference when a person's first language isn't English," Dreamer said. "I love seeing Funaki. I like that role that he has. [And] I enjoyed her conversation when she did speak. And then I'm like, wait, why do I need an interpreter if she's literally addressing this? ... The end payoff got me to what I liked. I loved Roxanne Perez's part. Because Roxanne put her over while then ripping her up, and basically saying this is a big match for her." Dreamer's praise for the segment was largely due to the surprise twist at the end, which set up several exciting matches for "NXT" fans.

"I was just like, holy crap. They have three dream matches for wrestling fans, which will be seen. Roxanne Perez versus Giulia. But then the end payoff of Stephanie Vaquer, I'm like, wow, you have a lot of really, really big matches here just in 'NXT,'" Dreamer said. "I mean, those are two big acquisitions for 'NXT' and for WWE. And I just think it was a cool payoff." Fans will finally get to see the two women face off for the NXT Women's Championship next week when "NXT" debuts on The CW.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.