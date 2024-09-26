AEW's Mercedes Mone Addresses Possibility Of Returning To WWE

Prior to making her All Elite Wrestling debut, Mercedes Mone confidently stated her desire to return to WWE one day, as she had widespread "unfinished business." Six months later, however, it seems that Mone's confidence regarding the possibility has dimmed. During an appearance on "The Breakfast Club," Mone was asked if she would return to WWE if given the right offer, both financially and legal-rights wise.

"After the way that AEW has been treating me, I don't know," Mone said. "I don't think so. I feel like I have the best relationship with AEW right now. Legit, I'm living my dream dreams and it's the best place I've ever been mentally and physically and to be able to have new dreams after being in the industry for 14 years, it's the best feeling in the world. AEW is my home right now."

Since arriving to AEW in March, Mone has quickly ascended the ranks of the women's division, so much so that she now holds the TBS Championship as well as the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. Most recently, she successfully defended the TBS Championship against Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out, with her enforcer Kamille later joining the victory celebration.

Mone previously spent 10 years under the umbrella of WWE. In that run, she accumulated a number of titles, including the WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and NXT Women's Championships. It was during Mone's third reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, though, that she departed WWE due to personal and creative frustrations, including how she and her tag partner Naomi were talked down to on the day of their fateful walkout in May 2022.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Breakfast Club" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.