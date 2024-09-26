NXT Champ Ethan Page Assesses What WWE's CM Punk Brings To The Table

On the CW Network debut of "WWE NXT," CM Punk will serve as the special guest referee for the NXT Championship match between Trick Williams and Ethan Page. Ahead of this title match, Page, the defending champion in this case, laid out his candid thoughts on Punk, aside from his upcoming referee duties.

"Honestly, for me, CM Punk brings so much to the table," Page told "Busted Open Radio." "Where I was [in AEW] and where I am [in NXT], I've seen both sides of it. I can't argue the fact that the guy moves numbers, that people care what he has to say, people care what he's doing, where he's at, and the fact that he's where I'm at and we're going to be in his hometown in Chicago, first episode, big arena. Place is going to be packed. It's massive. I don't take [it] for granted."

On this week's episode of "NXT," Page and Punk came face-to-face, with the former making it clear that he wasn't going to let the "drama" surrounding the latter affect the outcome of the upcoming NXT Championship match. In turn, Punk declared that he would call the title match right down the middle and would not overlook any potential cheating from either Page or Williams.

Despite the tense faceoff on "NXT," Page asserts that he still views Punk in a respectful light. "I'm happy that I got to hold my own. It doesn't discredit my respect for who he is," Page said. "I understand that it's very big that he has been involved in this episode, this match, and the night that we make history, October 1st. So, very big, very, very, very big."

