Tommy Dreamer Suggests Creative Ending To AEW WrestleDream World Title Match

With a win at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Jon Moxley has earned himself an AEW World Championship match against Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream. Danielson, of course, has made it clear that once he loses the respective title, he will transition to part-time in-ring competition. With this in mind, many fans have speculated that AEW WrestleDream, which emanates from Danielson's home state of Washington, may be the sight of his reign's end. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer provided his personal take on the title match's possible finish.

"I would debate whether you have to win-slash-lose for a lot of different reasons. If you really think about it, especially between the DDT and when [Danielson] does that choke out, those are two things based upon the neck. You can have that moment. If you wanted to go the Arnold Skaaland moment, what if his wife came down and threw in the towel? It's heat."

In addition to a potential throwing-in-the-towel moment from Danielson's wife, Brie Garcia, Dreamer suggested the idea of the AEW World Championship match concluding with a disqualification, specifically at the hands of Moxley. Moxley, a now war-crying heel, is not above using cheap or hardcore tactics, as previously demonstrated when he suffocated Danielson with a plastic bag at AEW All Out.

"If there's interference, then of course, what do babyfaces do? They rally behind other babyfaces," Dreamer said. "Real life, how do you not get behind Bryan Danielson? There's a locker room full of people that would fight for him for real, and then also carry it on in front of the camera. There's so many different places to go."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.