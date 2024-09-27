AEW Star Jeff Jarrett Reacts To Vince McMahon's Statement On Netflix Series

Many across the wrestling sphere are offering their opinions on the recently released six-part Netflix docuseries about former WWE executive Vince McMahon's life, from the first WrestleMania to the accusations put forth by former WWE employee Janel Grant in a lawsuit alleging sex trafficking and abuse. One of those people is WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jeff Jarrett, who spoke about McMahon's social media statement about the series on an episode of his "My World" podcast — in his statement, McMahon called the series "a deceptive narrative" and asked viewers to keep an open mind and "remember there are two sides to every story."

Jarrett, knowing McMahon's history, said he wasn't going to take things laying down.

"He controlled the narrative when he ran the organization, but now, he obviously doesn't, and he understands as well, or better than everybody, Netflix's number one goal... is to get as many streams as possible," Jarrett said. "We know Vince obviously wants to ... tell his side of the story. Well, like he said, there's two sides to every story. I'm going to say there's three sides ... There's Vince's version, there's Netflix's version, and then somewhere out there, there's going to be the truth, maybe even lost in it all."

Jarrett said the timing of McMahon's post on Tuesday was a sign he wasn't going to let things go. Co-host Conrad Thompson noted McMahon likely tried to get a statement out ahead of the series' release to "do damage control."

"At the end of the day, he's punching back, and it's certainly not the first and it won't be the last," Jarrett said.

