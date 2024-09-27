Why Tommy Dreamer Thinks AEW Champ Bryan Danielson Faced Nigel McGuinness So Soon

Almost 15 years to the day since they last stepped in the ring together, Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness had one last dance in front of a capacity crowd at the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite" in New York City. It was McGuinness' first singles match since his initial retirement in 2011, while Danielson's return to the company after being brutally kicked out of the Blackpool Combat Club at All Out.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was one of the many people who tuned in to watch the match, and during the most recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," he speculated on why AEW put this match together on such short notice.

"I enjoyed it. I enjoyed the story, got the magnitude of the match just by the two of them standing in front of each other. More impressed with Nigel McGuinness that he has, like I said, not had a match in a long, long time, went the distance, I enjoyed the end. At the end of the day, I really truly feel if I could quadruple down on my original thought, this is to get the match down before we say goodbye to Bryan Danielson," said the veteran.

Dreamer also liked how the commentary team pointed out how much tape Danielson had on the back of his neck, signaling the pain the AEW World Champion is currently working through, subtly hinting that his time to retire might be around the corner. Following his win, the AEW World Champion will now turn his attention to the Blackpool Combat Club and defend his title against Jon Moxley at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 12, which will take place in Danielson's home state of Washington.

