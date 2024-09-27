Ricochet Recounts Being Snuck Into Wembley For AEW Debut At All In 2024

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet's debut in AEW was expected by many, as his contract with WWE expired earlier this summer. But there was still plenty of shrouding when it came to his appearance at All In in Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

"I had to be snuck [into Wembley Stadium], I've never been in that position before ... in a golf cart with a black tarp over you," Ricochet explained on "Talk Is Jericho" recently. "For me, it's just weird."

Ricochet said he was kept in a separate hotel from the AEW talent and was taken straight from his hotel to the stadium, where he was once again hidden away until the Casino Gauntlet Match in which he debuted.

"I was kinda sequestered in like a room all day so I didn't get to see anybody but like the people in the match," Ricochet remembered. "I really didn't get to see anybody all day until they put a black tarp over me and put me in a golf cart."

According to Ricochet, he got plenty of welcomes in the Gorilla Position before he went out, but it was mostly business. "Once you step through the curtain [the nerves] kinda just dissipate into 'go time,'" Ricochet said. "Once you go through the curtain, you don't feel it. It's weird."

Advertisement

The former WWE star entered the match and put on a showing in the match, which was eventually won by Christian Cage, who now has a shot at the AEW World Championship whenever he pleases. Ricochet, meanwhile, is currently in a war of words with AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, with whom Ricochet once shared a storied rivalry, and the duo will face off against each other on the October 2 edition of "AEW Dynamite."