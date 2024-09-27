Bully Ray Explains What He'd Like To See More Of From WWE NXT Star Giulia

Earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray criticized the most recent "WWE NXT" segment involving recent roster addition Giulia and WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, calling the interaction "flat." Bully continued that discussion on another episode of "Busted Open Radio," with the former ECW star elaborating on what he would like to see Giulia focus on going forward.

"I know I need to see more personality out of Giulia," Bully said. "Have her cut promos in Japanese, but have that fire. We've seen it from Asuka. It can work. When Asuka cuts her promos, she has a lot more fire. She's a lot more vibrant, there's a lot more personality."

Bully also discussed Giulia's physical appearance, stating that she should be conveying as much emotion through her facial expressions as possible. As indicated earlier in the week, Bully's biggest issue with Giulia's performances so far is that she isn't getting enough determination or aggression across to the audience.

"Stare down the barrel of that camera, speak in Japanese, and let me know that you are going to defeat Roxanne," Bully continued. "Because that's what Paul Heyman would've told her to do."

Though plenty of wrestlers have had their problems with Heyman over the years, most will also admit that during his time running ECW, he had a reputation for bringing the most out of talent. According to Bully, Giulia could use that same kind of coaching to get her current performances up to the next level.

Giulia and Perez are set to duke it out over the NXT Women's Championship on next week's episode of "NXT." It will be the first time that "NXT" airs on The CW, and the episode will emanate live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, rather than the WWE Performance Center.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.