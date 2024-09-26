Bully Ray Says This WWE NXT Segment Was 'Flat'

Rather than closing with a match, Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT" concluded with a face-to-face confrontation between Giulia and Roxanne Perez to set up their impending title bout. Despite incoming recruit Stephanie Vaquer inserting herself into the angle, the segment did not work for everyone. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained his problems with the show's ending.

"That segment was flat — it was completely flat," Bully said. "Those people were silent. They were fidgety. At times, I found myself looking past the women into the crowd, and watching people kind of just squirming in their seats, because I don't think that segment resonated with anybody in the arena last night, and it didn't resonate with me at home."

In most cases, the purpose of a promo segment is to advance the storyline for a future match, but Bully doesn't believe this segment succeeded in that goal. While Giulia started off strong, he felt as though she wasn't able to maintain a connection with the live crowd through her tone and inflection.

Additionally, Bully took issue with some of the words exchanged between the two wrestlers, stating that he doesn't want to hear Giulia tell Perez that it's time for her to "pass the torch." The former WWE star instead wanted a more forceful interaction between the two, and he believes the audience made it clear they felt the same way.

After months of anticipation, Giulia will finally compete in a WWE ring next week, as "WWE NXT" makes its debut on The CW. Perez will put the WWE NXT Women's Championship on the line, with former CMLL star Vaquer waiting intently to see who walks away from the match holding the title.

