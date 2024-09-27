AEW's Ricochet Says Favorite Match Was Against This WWE Hall Of Famer

While a May 2016 match with Will Ospreay may arguably be his most famous, Ricochet points toward a different 2016 match as his favorite. Recently appearing on "Talk Is Jericho," Ricochet looked back on his expansive collection of in-ring performances, while putting a special spotlight on first singles encounter with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, which took place under the banner of Lucha Underground. At that time, Ricochet was known as Prince Puma.

"I always go to me versus Rey Mysterio [as my favorite] just because it's freakin' Rey Mysterio," Ricochet said. "He was, I don't even know what the word is — gracious. I think he just came back off of knee surgery too, so a lot of his concerns, he was putting them to the side to do things with me, like top rope [hurricanranas] and catch 'ranas. He was, not afraid for his knee, but it was in his mind. He put all that to the side and was like, 'No, let's do whatever you think.' So that stuck with me because he could have been like, 'Oh, my knee. I don't really want to do anything.' He could have, and I would have been like, 'No problem, we'll get around it,' but he was like, 'No, let's do whatever you want.'"

The respective match between Ricochet and Mysterio was filmed in January 2016 and later aired in July of the same year, with Mysterio emerging victorious. In the years following, the highflyers met again in promotions such as XWA, WCPW, and finally, WWE. It was this first encounter, though, that perhaps meant the most, as Ricochet was able to issue an emotional thank-you to Mysterio, one of his childhood heroes, afterward.

