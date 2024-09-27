Backstage Report Details Special Entrance Cody Rhodes To Receive At WWE Bad Blood

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has always had an elaborate entrance, even back in his AEW days, but like usual WWE tradition, PPV/PLE entrances are always even more elaborate. Rhodes is set to team with his former rival Roman Reigns at the upcoming Bad Blood PLE, and according to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the champion's entrance will be a performed by a live band at the event.

The report says that the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's marching band will be accompanying Rhodes at the PLE. The WON also further noted that the marching band previously played Rhodes' entrance theme, "Kingdom," at a college football game aired last month on ESPN. Rhodes and WWE presumably caught wind of the performance, and decided to use it to make the champion's entrance seem larger than life. At this stage, there's no word on Reigns' entrance, but the "Original Tribal Chief's" will likely rival "The American Nightmare's."

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's will perform Cody Rhodes' entrance at #WWEBadBlood 2024. The band went viral last month for playing Rhodes' theme song during a college football game. (via @UAPBM4) pic.twitter.com/oKhZaIiAPh — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 22, 2024

The current chapter of Rhodes' ongoing feud with the Anoa'i family has positioned the fast-rising Jacob Fatu as a genuine threat to the champion's reign, and even led many to call for him to take over the mantle of the "Tribal Chief" from Solo Sikoa. However, Rikishi believes that the storyline has pushed Fatu too fast, arguing that having him go directly against Rhodes has compromised the pacing of his own character. Rikishi further noted that Fatu should've had enhancement matches to show his talent and develop his potential. Considering that Fatu and Sikoa will be Reigns and Rhodes' opponents, a win for The Bloodline will likely reveal whether WWE agrees with Rikishi or not.