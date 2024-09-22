Rikishi Thinks WWE Is Pushing This Star Too Fast

Recently, Solo Sikoa received a second chance to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Prior to this match being confirmed, though, Rhodes first extended the title opportunity to Sikoa's Bloodline brethren Jacob Fatu. And while Fatu ultimately turned down the offer, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi believes the notion of his nephew challenging Rhodes right now is premature.

Advertisement

"I think Jacob is being pushed too fast," Rikishi said on the "Off The Top" podcast. "When you go to Cody, where do you go from there? Cody is the guy right now. I've said this before, let Jacob rampage through the whole roster. Give him a couple those enhancement matches to build. He don't need but three minutes. Again, we've seen Jacob however long he's been on, a couple months or whatever, but is there anything different? You can only do so much on a run-in. This is what I'm saying. You really want to go with a guy? Show his talent, let him have not a match-match, [but] a squash match just so he can show his potential of what else this kid can do."

"I wouldn't feed Jacob to Cody. That match is not deserving yet to happen," Rikishi added.

Advertisement

With Fatu rejecting Rhodes' offer for an Undisputed WWE Championship match, Sikoa instead vied for the title on the September 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The Bloodline later unleashed a beatdown after Rhodes retained, but luckily for Rhodes, a returning Roman Reigns helped fend them off. Looking ahead, Rhodes and Reigns are now slated to wrestle Fatu and Sikoa in a tag match at WWE Bad Blood.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.