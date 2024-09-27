WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Weighs In On MVP Landing In AEW, Assesses Debut

Coming off his exit from WWE, Montel Vontavious Porter now finds himself in All Elite Wrestling territory, with his introduction taking place on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." MVP's former colleague Booker T has since weighed in on his AEW debut during the latest edition of "The Hall of Fame" podcast.

"... During the [COVID-19] pandemic, [MVP] was one of them MVPs," Booker said. "I'm serious. He did some hell of a work during that time as well as with Bobby Lashley in the Hurt Business. He did some really, really good work. So for me, to have someone like MVP to be able to carry that mantel, because he does it and he does it well, for that reason and that reason only, like a Paul Heyman."

"We have very few guys who can step into that position and can actually go out there and make somebody look good and they don't even have to get in the ring to actually do it," Booker continued. "That's MVP, so give that guy his shine as far as being that guy to be able to go out there and get that done with these young guys. So for me, I'm glad to see him there, have a soft landing in AEW."

Along with MVP, recent reports indicated that the likes of Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, both of whom worked with MVP in WWE's Hurt Business faction, were in negotiations to potentially join AEW. With this in mind, Booker hopes to see those negotiations soon materialize into the AEW debuts of Lashley and Benjamin as well.

In his respective debut, MVP came face-to-face with Prince Nana, the manager of former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Implying Nana to be a failure to Strickland, MVP then handed over his business card to Nana and told him to pass it along to Strickland so they can potentially do business together instead.

